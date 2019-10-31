Number of people receiving “educational loans” in Armenia to increase

The number of people receiving loans under a special lending program designed for educational needs will increase by about 1,500 people, said Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Thursday.
According to him, the planned increase in the budget of the department is due to several factors.
“The increase is linked to an increase in expenses for the program of primary craft and secondary vocational education, which is due to a significant increase in the number of students - by about 6.5 thousand people. The volume of capital construction in this sector has increased,” he said adding that they plan to repair or even build 8 agricultural colleges next year.
According to the draft budget for 2020, the department plans to allocate AMD 179 billion 459 million, against AMD 158 billion 886 million allocated in 2019.