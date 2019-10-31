News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Meeting with Artsakh Defense Army's top leadership and territorial administration bodies
Meeting with Artsakh Defense Army's top leadership and territorial administration bodies
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Grigory Martirosyan today held a meeting devoted to the process of replenishment of strategic military exercises with personnel attached to the military mandates, as well as the issues related to the mutual cooperation of territorial and local self-government bodies and the Defense Army. Among the participants were Minister of Defense, Defense Army commander, Lieutenant-General Karen Abrahamyan, the mayor of Stepanakert, the heads of regional administrations and the top officers of the Defense Army.

 

The State Minister drew attention to certain organizational and legal issues that have emerged.

 

During the meeting, Minister of Defense, Defense Army commander, Lieutenant-General Karen Abrahamyan presented the general analysis and results of replenishment of the strategic military exercises with personnel attached to military mandates. At the end, the army commander attached importance to the role of the state and local self-government bodies engaged in the military exercises and encouraged the heads of administrations for helping hold the mobilization at a high level.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Albert Khachiyan released from Artsakh NSS head post
He was separated from the service in the nationals security bodies for retiring on a pension after long term service...
 Karabakh Parliament rejects bill on making amendments to Constitution
Months ago, Samvel Babayan had launched a...
 Artsakh celebrates day of State Emergency Service's employee
President Sahakyan highlighted that the state would further on focus on the problems in the sphere...
 Artsakh President sends address to participants of “Determining the New Vision of Education” forum
I cordially welcome all of you, the participants of the “Determining the New Vision of Education” educational forum...
 47260 hectares of land harvested in Artsakh
The Director of State Emergency Service presented the process of technical security examinations carried out in the republic before the heating season…
 Karabakh FM working visit to US kicks off
He will address the US Congress…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos