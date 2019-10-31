Meeting with Artsakh Defense Army's top leadership and territorial administration bodies

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Grigory Martirosyan today held a meeting devoted to the process of replenishment of strategic military exercises with personnel attached to the military mandates, as well as the issues related to the mutual cooperation of territorial and local self-government bodies and the Defense Army. Among the participants were Minister of Defense, Defense Army commander, Lieutenant-General Karen Abrahamyan, the mayor of Stepanakert, the heads of regional administrations and the top officers of the Defense Army.
The State Minister drew attention to certain organizational and legal issues that have emerged.
During the meeting, Minister of Defense, Defense Army commander, Lieutenant-General Karen Abrahamyan presented the general analysis and results of replenishment of the strategic military exercises with personnel attached to military mandates. At the end, the army commander attached importance to the role of the state and local self-government bodies engaged in the military exercises and encouraged the heads of administrations for helping hold the mobilization at a high level.