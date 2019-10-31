News
Tactical, practical, methodical drills take place in Armenian Armed Forces’ military units
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

In order to coordinate the actions of personnel and develop practical combat capabilities, tactical drills were held in one of the military units of the 4th military association on Wednesday, Armenian Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

In order to develop combat training and tactical and professional knowledge and practical skills of the personnel of artillery units, practical drills were held in one of the military units of the 4th Army Association on Wednesday.

In order to increase the awareness of the personnel about the observance of safety rules when using weapons and military equipment, training sessions were held in one of the military units of the 3rd Army Association on Wednesday.
