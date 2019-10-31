Tactical, practical, methodical drills take place in Armenian Armed Forces’ military units

In order to coordinate the actions of personnel and develop practical combat capabilities, tactical drills were held in one of the military units of the 4th military association on Wednesday, Armenian Defense Ministry’s press service reported.
In order to increase the awareness of the personnel about the observance of safety rules when using weapons and military equipment, training sessions were held in one of the military units of the 3rd Army Association on Wednesday.