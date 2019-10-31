Minister: Armenian public still has interest in ‘endangered’ professions

Interest in ‘endangered’ professions still remains in Armenian public, Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan said at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, inertial phenomena occur while choosing a profession in some areas of secondary vocational education.
“We implement orientation programs in schools so that our students can choose a profession that will be in demand,” Harutyunyan said.