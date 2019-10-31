News
Russian FM: There are prospects for humanitarian measures after Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russian FMs meeting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Following the results of the meeting of the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs in April together with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, prospects for a number of humanitarian measures were formed, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Thursday following talks with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

According to him, they discussed measures of exchange of detainees, exchange of bodies of the dead, and mutual trips of journalists in order to slightly defuse the situation and promote an atmosphere of trust, TASS reported. 

“The situation with the detainees is less optimistic, but we nevertheless proceed from the fact that we need to move in this direction,” he added.

According to the FM, the speeches of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - Russia, the US and France - within the OSCE Permanent Council planned for November, are important to use in order to create a more positive atmosphere in the conflict situation in the region. 

“It is in order to bring the positions closer and compromise that we need the continued efforts of the co-chairs,” Lavrov said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
