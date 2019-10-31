Russian FM: There are prospects for humanitarian measures after Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russian FMs meeting

Motion filed to subject Armenian judge to disciplinary liability

Armenia's acting police chief dismisses and appoints police officers

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with OGP CEO

PM, wife attend concert dedicated to People's Artist Yuri Davtyan's 90th anniversary

Armenian parliamentary speaker meets with Naples mayor

Armenia's Pashinyan meets with US Ambassador

Prosperous Armenia faction MP on Constitutional Court situation and Venice Commission

Tactical, practical, methodical drills take place in Armenian Armed Forces’ military units

2020 draft state budget discussed in Armenia, HIV infection recorded, 31.10.19 digest

Smoke observed from Yerevan City Hall

1 protester killed, 50 injured in Iraq protests

Markedonov: Genocide recognition by US House will not turn Armenia into West-oriented country

Protests continue in Lebanon

Prosecutor accusing Armenia Prosecutor General of making arbitrary decision

Candy sculpture wrapped in Armenian flag colors displayed in Paris

Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports says reductions expected

Criminal case instituted in regard to extortion of money from Davit Sanasaryan

Minister: Artashat Stadium may be reconstructed based on international standards

Karabakh President receives Armenia Statistical Committee chairman

Minister: Initial military training in schools should be seriously reviewed

70 killed in Pakistan train blast

Minister: It is planned to increase funding for school labs in Armenia in 2020

Public Television of Armenia plans to switch to different format for filming TV shows in 2020

Armenian, Russian PMs hold phone talks

Armenia Public TV and Radio Council Board chair: We do not receive any calls from “above”

Meeting with Artsakh Defense Army's top leadership and territorial administration bodies

Albert Khachiyan released from Artsakh NSS head post

Council of Public TV and Radio Company of Armenia plans to create online channel in 2020

Minister: Armenian public still has interest in ‘endangered’ professions

Armenian education minister: I don't want to comment on statement by rejected leader

Artillery units of Armenian Armed Forces conduct battalion exercises with live firing

Russian FM: There are prospects for humanitarian measures after Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russian FMs meeting

Suren Papikyan to leave for Iran on working visit tomorrow

Armenia diaspora commissioner: We have to start mass repatriation within next 3 years

Armenia Deputy Education Minister on teaching of Armenian Church history

Ara Shirinyan: Armenian Public TV doesn't have better offer for broadcasting in US

Dollar loses value in Armenia

TV and Radio Commission chief: There should also be private multiplex in Armenia

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on problems with repatriation

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: Armenians can't return to Tell Abiad

Armenia diaspora commissioner: I had $900mn budget, I'm fighting for $1.5mn here

Unaoil employees confess to bribing government officials in Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, some other states

Armenian high-tech industry minister gives speech at expo in Doha

Newly appointed governor of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor: I don't know PM personally

Arayik Harutyunyan's ministry funding to increase by almost 13%

Number of people receiving “educational loans” in Armenia to increase

Armenia National Agrarian University hosts 4th Eurasian Food Security Conference

Almost AMD 7.4 billion to be allocated to Public TV and Radio Company of Armenia

Minister: 4 museums expected to be restored in Armenia in 2020

Armenia premiere: We will shake off from our feet those who will try not to let country move forward

Armenia deputy PM assures 500km roads will be asphalted this year

Karabakh Parliament rejects bill on making amendments to Constitution

Armenia government approves 2 loan programs worth 76.5mn euros

Armenia Deputy Justice Minister meets with US Department of State delegation

Lawyer: Criminal case instituted after road accident involving David Sanasaryan

Armenian Engineering City model to be introduced in Ethiopia

Brothers confess for stabbing young man, 18, in Yerevan

Minsk hosts Interstate Bank Board meeting chaired by Javadyan

Apple announces record quarterly revenue

Armenia PM: We need to eradicate from state system those who preach ignorance

PM: Saying “boarding school student,” “orphanage student” in Armenia means reading sentence against person

Armenia investigates circumstances of HIV infection of little girl

Armenia government liquidates 4 boarding schools, 1 orphanage

Lawyer: Armenia needs legislative regulation against fans of aggressive driving

First results announced of Russia law enforcement’s fight against "thieves in law," Armenians among them

Russian Embassy accuses Western-funded NGOs, media for intention to undermine relations

Armenia government changes school funding formula

Stray dogs gobble up 3 kangaroos in Yerevan Zoo

Bolton not going to voluntarily testify under Trump's impeachment proceedings

Official: It is necessary to provide highly-paid work to attract youth to Armenia

Armenia government to allocate extra funding to border settlements within nanny institute introduction program

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs criticizes Armenians in Russia for reluctance to learn Armenian

Official: Allocations to work with Diaspora in Armenia are only 0.04% of state budget

How many diaspora representatives "take step to Armenia" for 140mn drams?

Armenia Prosecutor's Office: Criminal case launched into wastewater pipe damage, Voghji river pollution

Ex-PM: It's time to change one of cornerstones of Armenia foreign policy

US ex-ambassador to UN on Armenian Genocide resolution: For too long, Turkey bullied America into silence

Armenia’s Vayots Dzor has new provincial governor

Japanese Justice Minister resigns amid scandal

Newspaper: Fines to be introduced in Armenia for not appearing at military exercises

Armenia finance minister: Resources allocated to education should be sufficient to meet needs

Education expenses in Armenia to increase by AMD 20 billion in 2020

Armenia PM: It is clear that there were monopolies in imports but there are in schools too, that’s problem

US Congress adopts resolution against Russia's inclusion in G7

Baghdadi raid video released

AMD 775 million to be allocated to Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

UK parliament approves idea of ​​holding snap elections on December 12

Armenia Cadaster Committee head dismissed

US House of Representatives’ Armenian Genocide resolution has become culmination of this process, PM Pashinyan says

US Senators urge passage of Armenian Genocide resolution in Senate

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Armenia MPs visit Upper Lars, study situation at vehicle queues

Arsen Babayan's visitation ban lifted

Political scientist: It will be more difficult to pass Armenian Genocide resolution at US Senate

World oil prices going up

Newspaper: Shadowy side Russia defense minister’s Armenia visit, agreement was breached

Newspaper: Andranik Kocharyan promises to bring Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan for questioning soon

Newspaper: After Buquicchio announcement, Armenia parliament majority faction holds urgent closed meeting

Newspaper: Armenian Genocide resolution at US House of Representatives, provocation of Azerbaijan

Armenian FM: People of Artsakh have right to control their destiny