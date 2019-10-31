Artsakh MOD conducts military exercises close to being real, with combat shooting (PHOTO)

A battalion tactical military exercise with combat shooting was held today with one of the panzer military units of the Armed Forces of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) in the northern direction.
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, during the military exercises that were close to being real, there was constant management, effective mutual cooperation, the participating personnel was tactically, professionally, morally and psychologically prepared, showing once again that it is ready to meet any military objective at a high level.