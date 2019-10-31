News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Artsakh MOD conducts military exercises close to being real, with combat shooting (PHOTO)
Artsakh MOD conducts military exercises close to being real, with combat shooting (PHOTO)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A battalion tactical military exercise with combat shooting was held today with one of the panzer military units of the Armed Forces of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) in the northern direction.

 

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, during the military exercises that were close to being real, there was constant management, effective mutual cooperation, the participating personnel was tactically, professionally, morally and psychologically prepared, showing once again that it is ready to meet any military objective at a high level.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Meeting with Artsakh Defense Army's top leadership and territorial administration bodies
During the meeting, Minister of Defense, Defense Army commander...
 Albert Khachiyan released from Artsakh NSS head post
He was separated from the service in the nationals security bodies for retiring on a pension after long term service...
 Karabakh Parliament rejects bill on making amendments to Constitution
Months ago, Samvel Babayan had launched a...
 Artsakh celebrates day of State Emergency Service's employee
President Sahakyan highlighted that the state would further on focus on the problems in the sphere...
 Artsakh President sends address to participants of “Determining the New Vision of Education” forum
I cordially welcome all of you, the participants of the “Determining the New Vision of Education” educational forum...
 47260 hectares of land harvested in Artsakh
The Director of State Emergency Service presented the process of technical security examinations carried out in the republic before the heating season…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos