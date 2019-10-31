News
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
Public Television of Armenia plans to switch to different format for filming TV shows in 2020
Public Television of Armenia plans to switch to different format for filming TV shows in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Public Television of Armenia plans to continue shooting TV shows in 2020, but in a different format, said chair of the Council of Public Television and Radio Company Ara Shirinyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Thursday.

According to him, it is supposed to change the duration of the series.

“We intend to shoot not 32-series, but 16-series TV shows. Thus, we will increase their creative component, as well as reduce psychological dependence on television series,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
