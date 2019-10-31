Protests continue in Lebanon

Lebanese protesters continue their sit-in while security forces try to open certain roads that the protesters had closed down, reports AP.
For the first time in the past two weeks, it was announced that schools would reopen, but later in the evening, parents received messages stating that the schools would be closed due to security considerations.
Banks, schools and many companies remain closed since the massive protests that have been going on since October 17. On the same day, President of Lebanon Michel Aoun was supposed to give a speech, and on Tuesday, it was reported that Prime Minister Saad Hariri had resigned.
France has called on Lebanon to set up a new cabinet “quickly”.