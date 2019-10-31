Prosperous Armenia faction MP on Constitutional Court situation and Venice Commission

If the former authorities were corrupt, and the incumbent authorities aren’t, how is it that the people were living better during the former authorities’ administration? Who can give the answer to this question? This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia told journalists today.

“The economic revolution didn’t take place. No investor will make an investment in this atmosphere in which people are deprived of liberty and judges are under threat,” he said.

The deputy also touched upon the position of the President of the Venice Commission on the Constitutional Court of Armenia and stated the following: “The Venice Commission also believes there is a political subtext in the developments unfolding in the Constitutional Court, and this can be seen in Gianni Buquicchio’s interview.

There is only one crisis in the Constitutional Court, and it is Vahe Grigoryan, who isn’t participating in the sessions of the Constitutional Court at all, but is giving interviews and saying that there is no such thing as a Constitutional Court in Armenia.” Petrosyan said he personally has the intention to recall Vahe Grigoryan.