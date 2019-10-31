Karabakh President receives Armenia Statistical Committee chairman

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today received Chairman of the Statistical Committee of the Republic of Armenia Stepan Mnatsakanyan, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.
Several issues related to the mutual cooperation between the two Armenian states in this sphere were discussed during the meeting attended by Chairwoman of the National Statistical Service of the Republic of Artsakh Manush Minasyan.
The parties attached importance to the need for consistent deepening of the relations, for which all the necessary conditions exist.