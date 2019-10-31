Minister: Initial military training in schools should be seriously reviewed

Initial military training, as a school subject, should be seriously reviewed, said the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, the ministry headed by him wants this subject to be taught not in the limited space of school classes, but in real barracks and field camps.
“We are now studying the infrastructure that is available in Armenia, as well as the experience of a number of schools, in particular, Quantum College, which implements a two-week educational process on the territory of their camp, and, in fact, the children complete this entire course there. This is both a practical and theoretical part,” he said adding that this will require serious funds.