Criminal case instituted in regard to extortion of money from Davit Sanasaryan

A criminal case has been instituted based on the publication that money was demanded from former head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan, as reported Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan.
“The Prosecutor General’s Office has forwarded to the Yerevan Department of the Police of Armenia the newspaper article entitled “Sanasaryan accuses child’s parents of blackmail”. Based on this, the Erebuni Division of the Police, with its report, received information according to which Davit Sanasaryan ran over minor A. G. with his car on September 12, and during a phone conversation, the mother of A. G. had demanded money from Davit Sanasaryan, threatening to report disturbing information about him to the presses,” Arevik Khachatryan said.
The Erebuni Division of the Police has instituted a criminal case under the elements of part 1 of Article 182 of the Criminal Code of Armenia.