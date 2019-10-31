Prosecutor accusing Armenia Prosecutor General of making arbitrary decision

The case of prosecutor Vahagn Muradyan vs the Prosecutor General’s Office has been sent to the Administrative Court of Armenia. Under the order of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, Vahagn Muradyan was transferred from the post of Head of the Department of Oversight over Examination of Important Cases of the Prosecutor General’s Office to the post of Deputy Military Prosecutor. The prosecutor is challenging the lawfulness of the Prosecutor General’s order.
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Vahagn Muradyan’s attorney Tigran Muradyan said he and his client are certain that the order is unlawful.
“The representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office participating in the trial informed that, in essence, this was the will and idea of the Prosecutor General. This has been voice recorded, and we consider this an arbitrary approach because there is a need for sufficient facts and evidence for dismissal,” the attorney said.
According to the attorney, the judge of the Administrative Court isn’t properly taking action for an objective examination of this case, and he and his client are preparing to file a motion for the judge’s self-recusal.
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan said Vahagn Muradyan was transferred to an adequate position.