Iraq President: PM ready to resign

President of Iraq Bahram Salih has declared that Prime Minister of Iraq Adel Abdul Mahdi is ready to resign, if the country’s parliamentary factions agree on a candidate who will replace him so that we can avoid a constitutional vacuum, reports AP.
On Thursday, Salih expressed support to the protesters, yet added that the drastic changes need to be made via the Constitution. He called on adopting a new electoral law and declared that he will give consent to the holding of snap elections after adoption of the law, reports Reuters.
Massive protests have been held in Iraq since early October, leaving at least 250 dead as a result of clashes with security forces. The protesters demand the government’s resignation and restructuring of the political system.