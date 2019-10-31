Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with OGP CEO

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today met with CEO of the Open Government Partnership Sanjay Pradan, as reported the news department of the National Assembly.

Greeting the guest, the parliamentary speaker stressed the fact that Armenia shares the OGP’s values.

“Rule of law and the fight against corruption are closely linked to transparency and accountability, and these are the principles and the strategic vision that we adopted after the revolution that took place last year. Alongside all this, Armenia also made the transition from a semi-presidential system to a parliamentary system of governance, and we are very glad that the Open Government Partnership is expanding its powers in an attempt to implement actions in the direction of parliamentary governance,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Sanjay Pradan emphasized that Armenia plays a major role in the Open Government Partnership initiative and among the 79 countries of the Open Government Partnership as a country that has made impressive progress in terms of democracy. He declared that the Open Government Partnership is ready to provide full support to Armenia on the path to democracy and made several proposals that can increase public confidence in the reforms, and Ararat Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to Sanjay Pradan for the high appreciation and support.