News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
PM, wife attend concert dedicated to People's Artist Yuri Davtyan's 90th anniversary
PM, wife attend concert dedicated to People's Artist Yuri Davtyan's 90th anniversary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan today attended the event dedicated to the 90th anniversary of People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia, conductor Yuri Davtyan at the Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, as reported the news service of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The anniversary concert featured performances of the works of Glinka, Verdi, Offenbach, Mincus, Bizet, Puccini, Mascani, Cilea, Lehar and Ravel by the soloists, as well as the symphony orchestra and choir of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet of Armenia and under the direction of Yuri Davtyan, Konstantin Orbelyan, Harutyun Arzumanyan, Atanes Arakelyan and Hayk Davtyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos