Armenian parliamentary speaker meets with Naples mayor

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Italy on an official visit, yesterday met with Mayor of Naples Luigi De Magistris. The parties discussed the idea of turning Naples and Yerevan into sister cities, and the mayor of Naples accepted the offer with excitement. At the request of Ararat Mirzoyan, Luigi De Magistris talked about the problems and challenges facing Naples and the solutions to them.
On the same day, Ararat Mirzoyan also met with Prefect of Naples Carmela Pagano who, at the request of Ararat Mirzoyan, presented the priorities of territorial administration in Italy and the country’s infrastructures.
During the official visit, Ararat Mirzoyan also met with Archbishop of Naples, Cardinal Crescenzo Sepe. The parliamentary speaker expressed gratitude to the cardinal for wonderfully preserving the Armenian traces and spiritual heritage of the Armenian people in Italy, particularly in Naples. Cardinal Sepe highly appreciated the cultural and spiritual ties between the Italians and Armenians and talked about the Armenian traces in Naples.