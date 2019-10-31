Armenia's Pashinyan meets with US Ambassador

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, who was accompanied by US Department of State Director of the Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts Cheryl Fernandes, USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser, US Deputy Ambassador Christopher V. Smith and Head of the Department for Politics and Economy at the US Embassy in Armenia Ryan Campbell, as reported the news service of the Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Greeting his American colleagues, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the US House of Representatives’ passage of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide and stated that the resolution serves as a major step towards historical justice and is of major significance for all Armenians and the descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors.

Lynne Tracy expressed gratitude for the meeting, said US assistance has increased by 40% compared to the previous year and offered to consider the opportunities to have the assistance serve for Armenia’s democratic and economic development. In her turn, Cheryl Fernandes noted that the US government supports the democratic and economic reforms in Armenia and proudly reaffirms its relations with the Armenian government.

A broad range of issues related to the US-Armenia partnership agenda and development of the partnership were discussed during the meeting. The US Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the efforts made with the Staff of the Prime Minister and government agencies and reaffirmed the US government’s willingness to continue support to implementation of the Armenian government’s priorities.