News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Newspaper: Why has Moscow worried about American act on Armenian Genocide?
Newspaper: Why has Moscow worried about American act on Armenian Genocide?
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak daily of Armenia writes: Adoption of the Armenian Genocide resolution by the voting of the US House of Representatives will give a new impetus to the process, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said yesterday, thanking Congressmen and Armenian-American organizations for years of efforts.

And how will the recognition affect not only the international recognition of the genocide, but also the process of the Armenian-American relationship (…)?

Here, by the way, is a rather noticeable phenomenon that followed the passage of the resolution in the House of Representatives. A number of circles in Armenia, with various links, including those with the Russian media expert domain, have hastened, so to speak, to reduce or even belittle the political significance and adoption of the resolution.

The subtext was marked by jealousy or the new government, not to mention any gains in the process of recognition of that power, as well as jealousy over the Armenian-American relationship. Against this backdrop, the statement disseminated yesterday by the Russian Embassy in Armenia was particularly noteworthy, in which the Moscow diplomatic mission complained of negative steps towards the Armenian-Russian relationship of "Western-funded" NGOs and media in Armenia. Although no detailed examples are provided, it is beyond doubt that the arrow will be directed to the American side.

What has bothered Russia so much in the case when Yerevan has not only not questioned any aspect of the Armenian-Russian alliance, but on the contrary, on a number of occasions, and during recent visit of the Russian Defense Minister reaffirmed the widespread and strategic nature of the relationship?

Or does Russia, so to speak, exacerbate the issue ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's upcoming visit to Armenia, given that the political act in the United States also gives Armenia some indirect but definite positional power, and before Lavrov's visit to Armenia, the Russian side is trying to in turn, to gain a certain positional advantage, and therefore try to neutralize the factor that gives power to Yerevan and, at the same time, create a so-called "remark" occasion."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia Armenians thank US House of Representatives for passing Genocide resolution (VIDEO)
They held a rally of gratitude in front of the US Embassy in Tbilisi…
 Armenia Deputy Justice Minister meets with US Department of State delegation
Greeting the guests, Deputy Minister Grigoryan underscored the...
 Newspaper: Armenian Genocide resolution at US House of Representatives, provocation of Azerbaijan
The allies have responded to US through Armenia…
 ARF on US House Resolution on Armenian Genocide: This opens way for Senate to adopt similar resolution
The vote on this resolution is historic because it is the first time in 35 years that a comprehensive resolution on the Armenian Genocide has been brought to the plenary session of the United States House of Representatives…
 Armenia FM: Justice, truth consolidated with historic HR Res 296
Mnatsakanyan has referred to the adoption by the US House of Representatives of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide…
 Serj Tankian: Genocide should never be used for political expediency
Senate resolution is next…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos