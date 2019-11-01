Newspaper: Noteworthy agreement to double capability of 102nd Russian military base in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak daily of Armenia writes: “According to Zhamanak, an agreement was reached between the Armenian and Russian authorities, according to which, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a state visit to Russia in February2020. And in the fall, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a response visit to Armenia.
It is during this visit that an interstate agreement on doubling the capabilities of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia will be signed, which was announced by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu."