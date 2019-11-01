Georgia Armenians thank US House of Representatives for passing Genocide resolution (VIDEO)

Sakrebulo of the Akhalkalaki municipality of Georgia has written a letter for the US Embassy in Georgia expressing gratitude to the US House of Representatives for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.
On October 31, during a meeting of Sakrebulo of Akhalkalaki municipality, the deputies decided to apply to the US Embassy in Georgia to express their gratitude.
In addition, by the initiative of the Armenian community of Georgia, a rally of gratitude was staged outside the US Embassy in Tbilisi for the House of Representatives’ adoption of the said Armenian Genocide resolution.
In their speeches representatives of a number of Georgian-Armenian organizations expressed their gratitude to the United States, to the 405 Congress members who voted for the resolution.
On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The resolution passed by two factions of the legislature, Republicans and Democrats, and was adopted by 405 votes to 11.