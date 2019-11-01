News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Georgia Armenians thank US House of Representatives for passing Genocide resolution (VIDEO)
Georgia Armenians thank US House of Representatives for passing Genocide resolution (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Sakrebulo of the Akhalkalaki municipality of Georgia has written a letter for the US Embassy in Georgia expressing gratitude to the US House of Representatives for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

On October 31, during a meeting of Sakrebulo of Akhalkalaki municipality, the deputies decided to apply to the US Embassy in Georgia to express their gratitude.

In addition, by the initiative of the Armenian community of Georgia, a rally of gratitude was staged outside the US Embassy in Tbilisi for the House of Representatives’ adoption of the said Armenian Genocide resolution.

In their speeches representatives of a number of Georgian-Armenian organizations expressed their gratitude to the United States, to the 405 Congress members who voted for the resolution.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The resolution passed by two factions of the legislature, Republicans and Democrats, and was adopted by 405 votes to 11.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Why has Moscow worried about American act on Armenian Genocide?
Russia is exacerbating the matter…
 Armenia Deputy Justice Minister meets with US Department of State delegation
Greeting the guests, Deputy Minister Grigoryan underscored the...
 Newspaper: Armenian Genocide resolution at US House of Representatives, provocation of Azerbaijan
The allies have responded to US through Armenia…
 ARF on US House Resolution on Armenian Genocide: This opens way for Senate to adopt similar resolution
The vote on this resolution is historic because it is the first time in 35 years that a comprehensive resolution on the Armenian Genocide has been brought to the plenary session of the United States House of Representatives…
 Armenia FM: Justice, truth consolidated with historic HR Res 296
Mnatsakanyan has referred to the adoption by the US House of Representatives of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide…
 Serj Tankian: Genocide should never be used for political expediency
Senate resolution is next…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos