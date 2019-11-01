Karabakh reminds US Congresswoman of France

Artsakh is so beautiful and captivating, its magnificent nature, friendly people and unparalleled wine reminded me of the southern regions of France. US Congresswoman Judy Chu was still under the impression of her recent visit to Nagorno-Karabakh when addressing at an event at the US House of Representatives building, and whose special guest was Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian of Karabakh.
According to Voice of America, the congresswoman said that while communicating with people in Karabakh, she better understood the importance of ensuring the safety of the local population.
Congressman Frank Pallone, who also recently visited Nagorno-Karabakh, said he was impressed with the achievements there over the past two decades
According to the congressman, a number of initiatives have been passed in the US House of Representatives aimed at promoting peace in the region as much as possible.
For his part, Foreign Minister of Karabakh Masis Mayilian noted that Azerbaijan's destructive position remains a serious threat to their existence.
According to Baku, the Azerbaijani ambassador to the United States has filed a complaint with the American side against Masis Mayilian's admission to the House of Representatives. It should also be noted that the United States has not officially recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In his speech, Masis Mayilian thanked the United States for its support and assistance.