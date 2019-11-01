Philanthropist Karen Vardanyan donates 48 million AMD worth equipment to military hospital

Owner of Grand Holding, philanthropist Karen Vardanyan has donated 48 million AMD worth four modern medical equipment to the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.
Portable gastroscope, portable colonoscope, sonograph for ultrasound examinations and laparoscopic surgery equipment. The hospital had a strong need for these equipment.
Life-saving equipment is now available to any soldier who needs medical care.
The portable colonoscope and gastroscope can also be transported to garrison hospitals if needed.
Details in the video.