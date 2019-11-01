News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Philanthropist Karen Vardanyan donates 48 million AMD worth equipment to military hospital
Philanthropist Karen Vardanyan donates 48 million AMD worth equipment to military hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


Owner of Grand Holding, philanthropist Karen Vardanyan has donated 48 million AMD worth four modern medical equipment to the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

Portable gastroscope, portable colonoscope, sonograph for ultrasound examinations and laparoscopic surgery equipment. The hospital had a strong need for these equipment.

Life-saving equipment is now available to any soldier who needs medical care.

The portable colonoscope and gastroscope can also be transported to garrison hospitals if needed.

Details in the video.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos