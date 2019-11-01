Armenia healthcare expenditures to increase by more than 19 billion 424 million drams

YEREVAN. – It is envisaged to allocate to the healthcare sector at least 109 billion 14.6 million drams in 2019, instead of the 89 billion 590 million drams. Armenian Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan said this at today’s joint sitting of the parliamentary standing committees during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, for his part, said the healthcare expenditures increased by 19 billion 424 million drams, or 21.7 percent, compared to 2019.
According to him, during the reform of the healthcare sector their task is to provide people with the constitutional right to health within the available resources and potential, to increase the quality and availability of guaranteed free medical care, as well as the birth rate and average life expectancy.