Japan believes US parachute trainings violate bilateral agreements

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono considers it a violation of bilateral agreements to conduct US parachute exercises within the US Air Force base Kadena on the southern island of Okinawa.
According to him, there is an abuse of such an opportunity and this is a violation of the agreements, TASS reported.
Back in 1996, Washington agreed to parachute training in Japan on the sparsely populated Ie island, dedicated to this. However, the US military has recently been regularly evading the practice of landing there, citing bad weather. They prefer to conduct such trainings at the more convenient base for the American military Kaden, which is located in a densely populated area of Okinawa.
Tokyo again asked the US to stop such a practice. The population of Okinawa is extremely negative about parachute training, which had previously been repeatedly accompanied by various incidents.
About 70% of the area of American military facilities in Japan is concentrated on this island, including Kaden’s largest air base outside the US. Okinawa also has a Marine Corps division of the rapid deployment gorce.