Anahit Farmanyan declared wanted by Armenia Special Investigation Service

YEREVAN. – Anahit Farmanyan, who is accused in a criminal case under investigation at the Special Investigation Service, has been declared wanted. She is the sister of former MP Samvel Farmanyan, an ex-member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia.
The Investigative Committee's respective statement said that Anahit Farmanyan, who was charged as a defendant for large-scale theft, had failed to appear before the investigative body during the investigation, and did not disclose any valid reasons for not appearing.
Also, MPs Edmon Marukyan and Naira Zohrabyan, who have assumed her personal guarantee, said they had no information about Farmanyan's whereabouts and could not ensure her presence in the Special Investigation Service.
Taking into account the above circumstances, Anahit Farmanyan has been declared wanted.
The pretrial measure of personal guarantee selected for Farmanyan was abolished, and the investigator filed a motion with the court to select arrest as a precautionary measure against Anahit Farmanyan.
The investigation continues.