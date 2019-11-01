News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Anahit Farmanyan declared wanted by Armenia Special Investigation Service
Anahit Farmanyan declared wanted by Armenia Special Investigation Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Anahit Farmanyan, who is accused in a criminal case under investigation at the Special Investigation Service, has been declared wanted. She is the sister of former MP Samvel Farmanyan, an ex-member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

The Investigative Committee's respective statement said that Anahit Farmanyan, who was charged as a defendant for large-scale theft, had failed to appear before the investigative body during the investigation, and did not disclose any valid reasons for not appearing.

Also, MPs Edmon Marukyan and Naira Zohrabyan, who have assumed her personal guarantee, said they had no information about Farmanyan's whereabouts and could not ensure her presence in the Special Investigation Service.

Taking into account the above circumstances, Anahit Farmanyan has been declared wanted.

The pretrial measure of personal guarantee selected for Farmanyan was abolished, and the investigator filed a motion with the court to select arrest as a precautionary measure against Anahit Farmanyan.

The investigation continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stray dogs gobble up 3 mouflons in Yerevan Zoo day after tragic incident involving kangaroos
It was not possible to catch the dogs…
 Armenia parliament majority faction member's car damaged (PHOTOS)
I found my car in the morning in this condition…
 70 killed in Pakistan train blast
The explosion occurred as a result of a gas canister blast that passengers used to cook breakfast…
 Lawyer: Criminal case instituted after road accident involving David Sanasaryan
The accident occurred on September 12…
 Brothers confess for stabbing young man, 18, in Yerevan
Measures have been taken to detect the crime tool…
Armenia investigates circumstances of HIV infection of little girl
The Arabkir police department has received a statement from the grandmother of the girl over a periodic temperature from August to October 11 of this year…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos