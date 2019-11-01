Armenian FM chairs 36th La Francophonie Ministerial Conference

YEREVAN. – The 36th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie was held in Monaco on October 30 and 31, chaired by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of Armenia.
Mnatsakanyan addressed at the opening ceremony of this event, MFA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He presented the process of fulfilling the commitments undertaken by the heads of states and governments of La Francophonie at the Yerevan Summit and the initiatives undertaken by the Armenian chairmanship.
In this regard, Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the strengthening of economic ties in the La Francophone region and promotion of the digital agenda, promotion of innovation and new technologies as the priority of the Armenian chairmanship.
The Minister added that, among other initiatives, Armenia will contribute to the organization of an economic forum on La Francophonie and regional economic integration processes.
The Foreign Minister also reaffirmed Armenia's assessment of the environmental theme.
As a result of the two-day ministerial conference, the participants adopted four resolutions: on oceans; on the role of innovation in the development of science, education and the digital economy; on the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child; and on the 50th anniversary of La Francophonie.
At the end of the session, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan handed the chairmanship of the 37th La Francophonie Ministerial Conference to Tunisia.