US suspends allocation of $ 105 million as military aid to Lebanon

The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to suspend the provision of $ 105 million in security support to the Lebanese government, Reuters reported referring to two American officials who spoke on confidentiality.

Agency sources said that the State Department notified Congress of this decision without indicating the reasons for its adoption. One official said the move could have been triggered by protests in the country. The US military aid to Lebanon included the supply of night vision devices and weapons used by the border services.

Reuters claims that the Donald Trump administration has sought approval for military aid to Lebanon since May of this year, considering it an important partner in the Middle East. Washington has repeatedly expressed concern about the growing role in the Lebanese government of the Shiite Hezbollah party, recognized in the US as a terrorist organization.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his resignatoin to the President from the post of head of the coalition cabinet amid 14 days of protests that paralyzed the country's economic life.

Demonstrators sought the resignation of the coalition cabinet, the dissolution of parliament and the holding of early elections.