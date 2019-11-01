News
Friday
November 01
News
AP: Omar criticized for not supporting Armenian genocide resolution
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

US Rep. Ilhan Omar is being criticized from Minnesota’s Armenian community for not supporting a resolution recognizing the mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide, AP reported

Omar was one of three lawmakers voting “present” when the House approved the resolution on Tuesday.

According to Omar, accountability for human rights violations, especially ethnic cleansing and genocide, is paramount, but accountability and recognition of genocide shouldn’t be used as a cudgel in a political fight.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
