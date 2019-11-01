AP: Omar criticized for not supporting Armenian genocide resolution

US Rep. Ilhan Omar is being criticized from Minnesota’s Armenian community for not supporting a resolution recognizing the mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide, AP reported.
Omar was one of three lawmakers voting “present” when the House approved the resolution on Tuesday.
According to Omar, accountability for human rights violations, especially ethnic cleansing and genocide, is paramount, but accountability and recognition of genocide shouldn’t be used as a cudgel in a political fight.