Yerevan Council of Elders former member: All laws protecting women from violence exist in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Istanbul Convention comes to destroy our traditional Armenian family, to destroy our family, and we are against it. Former member of the Yerevan Council of Elders, Marina Khachatryan, said this during today's protest action in front of the National Assembly of Armenia, adding that they will not allow it.
She called the assertion that the purpose of the Istanbul Convention is to prevent violence against women false. “It is a lie. They have admitted that it is aimed at protecting the LGBT community” Khachatryan said.
“This is the final stage of the genocide."
In response to the question whether the laws of the Republic of Armenia are sufficient to protect women from violence, Marina Khachatryan answered in the affirmative: "I am convinced of this, and I say with personal experience that all these laws are in place.”
Vahagn Chakhalyan, one of the organizers of the protest, said the ratification of the Istanbul Convention would mean the end of the political force that will ratify it. "If there is no internal pressure, they can very easily ratify."
He admitted that the issue has been on the agenda for several years, signed by former authorities. "There is definitely pressure on Armenia to ratify this document," he said.
Chakhalyan informed that the signature campaign will continue.