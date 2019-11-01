Yerevan protesters against Istanbul Convention block Baghramyan Avenue

YEREVAN. – The protesters near the National Assembly of Armenia building, and against the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, blocked Baghramyan Avenue for a few minutes, saying it was a symbolic move.

Yerevan Deputy Chief of Police Edgar Petrosyan told Vahagn Chakhalyan, the organizer of the action and head of the "Kamq" initiative: “There will be no closed roads in Armenia (…). If the road closes, we will take action in accordance with the law.”

Chakhalyan replied: “And I said no. We will close, let them try to come, take [us]. "

Then Vahagn Chakhalyan read the statement of their initiative against the Istanbul Convention.