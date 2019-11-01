News
Friday
November 01
News
Armenia attorney general files appeals to overturn verdicts on individuals in three March 2008 cases
Armenia attorney general files appeals to overturn verdicts on individuals in three March 2008 cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan has filed cassation complaints against the 2008 convictions of Hovhannes Ghazaryan, Davit Arakelyan, and Arman Shahinyan.

According to Yerevan court verdicts in 2008, the mentioned persons were found guilty by the Criminal Code. The Court had found that in the early morning of March 1, 2008, the above-mentioned persons did not comply with the lawful requirements of the police during the events in Yerevan and used non-dangerous violence against them.

According to the verdicts, Hovhannes Ghazaryan was sentenced to one year, Davit Arakelyan to one year and six months in prison; but these sentences were conditionally suspended, and a two-year probation was set. Aram Shahinyan was sentenced to one year and six months of real imprisonment.

But the study carried out by the Prosecutor General's Office revealed that violations of the procedural law were permitted during the investigations of these cases, as a result of which the made judicial acts undermine the very essence of justice.

The study also found that the courts violated the constitutional and convention rights of the defendants to defense and fair trial in these cases.

Based on the foregoing, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan applied to the Court of Cassation with the request to overturn and commute the court acts on Hovhannes Ghazaryan, Davit Arakelyan, and Arman Shahinyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն
