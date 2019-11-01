Armenian FM meets his Cameroon counterpart

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with Cameroon Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella within the 36th Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie in Monaco.

The FMs expressed mutual readiness to work together to enrich the bilateral agenda and make full use of the great potential existing in Armenian-Cameroon relations. The importance of holding consultations between the FMs and activating high-level contacts and mutual visits were highlighted.

The two expressed satisfaction with the cooperation and mutual support established within international structures.

In this context, the partners particularly referred to the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie as an important platform for expanding cooperation in the Francophone region.

The Ministers discussed the results of the 36th Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie, the priorities of the Armenian Presidency and the joint work planned within them.