Armenian parliament speaker meets Naples mayor Luigi de Magistris

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on an official visit to Italy, met with the Mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, parliament’s press service reported.

The parties discussed the idea of ​​fraternization of Naples and Yerevan, which was enthusiastically accepted by the mayor.

Luigi de Magistris presented the problems, challenges and solutions to Naples.

Mirzoyan also met with the Prefect of Naples Carmela Pagano, who, at the Mirozyan’s request introduced him with features and infrastructures of the territorial administration in Italy, as well as mechanisms for effectively solving social problems through the prefectures.

In the framework of the official visit Ararat Mirzoyan also met with the Cardinal and Archbishop of Naples Crescenzio Sepe. He thanked the Cardinal for wonderfully preserving the Armenian trace and our joint spiritual heritage in Italy, especially in Naples. Highly assessing the cultural and spiritual ties between the two peoples Cardinal Sepe told him about the Armenian trace in Naples.