ARARAT: The other facet of art (PHOTOS)
ARARAT: The other facet of art (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Culture

On 31st of October within the frames of #YerevanJazzFest2019 the legendary Armenian brandy ARARAT presented the only concert of Brazilian jazz singer Agathe Iracema at Mezzo club (PHOTOS). 

The performances of Agathe Iracema were accompanied by State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia under the direction of artistic director and conductor Armen Hyusnunts. 

Brazilian Agathe Irakema, who was born in France, rightfully has one of the leading places in the contemporary pulsation of the international jazz. The daughter of famous bass player Rubens Santana started her career from young age and has stated several times that she has always been impressed and inspired with the art of Charles Aznavour. 

"I am incredibly happy to visit Charles Aznavour's country and I am very impressed with it," said the singer in Armenia. 

Within the frames of #YerevanJazzFest2019 the singerpresented a unique program prepared for the Armenian audience. 

With such a creative collaboration with Armenian Jazz Association and Mezzo Production the legendary Armenian brandy ARARAT is revealing the other facet of mastery suggestingthe true appreciators of art and demanding connoisseurs of brandies to enjoy another unforgettable moment. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
