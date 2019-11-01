Russian State Duma speaker to visit Armenia

Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will pay a working visit to Armenia on November 4-5, State Duma’s press service reported.
He will take part in the events of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly
Bilateral meetings of the speaker are scheduled.
Vyacheslav Volodin will hold the twelfth plenary session of the CSTO PA on November 5.
The meeting of the CSTO PA Council was held on May 20, 2019 in Bishkek. The MPs discussed the situation in the regions adjacent to the Organization’s area of responsibility, measures to counter the challenges and threats to collective security, as well as approximation of the legislation of the CSTO member countries.
During the meeting, Vyacheslav Volodin made a proposal to hold the next meeting of the CSTO PA Council and the 12th plenary meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly this fall in Yerevan.
He noted that the format of our meeting, on the one hand, increases the effectiveness of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and on the other hand, enables parliaments to talk more about their priorities.
The eleventh plenary session of the CSTO PA was held on October 30, 2018 in Moscow.