News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Trial on Armenia former deputy chief of police’s case resumes
Trial on Armenia former deputy chief of police’s case resumes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The case Armenia’s former Deputy Chief of Police Levon Yeranosyan has resumed today at the Yerevan City Court of First Instance.

Vice President of the National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, is also in the courtroom as one of the injured parties. Speaking to reporters,  Simonyan said he has no material claim, but demands that sound grenades no longer be used.

The former deputy chief of police is accused of using sound grenades in Yerevan on April 16 and 22 in the days of the revolution in 2018, and acting beyond his powers.

According to the indictment, more than two dozen demonstrators suffered as a result of Yeranosyan's actions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia former deputy police chief trial adjourned
In a conversation with reporters, Yeranosyan insisted he does not accept the accusation...
 4 people killed in California party shooting
Doctors and law enforcement officials work are at the scene…
 Armenian surgeon at Moscow clinic where Armenian patient was deformed, flees abroad
After being released from the detention hall…
 Stray dogs gobble up 3 mouflons in Yerevan Zoo day after tragic incident involving kangaroos
It was not possible to catch the dogs…
 Anahit Farmanyan declared wanted by Armenia Special Investigation Service
She is the sister of former MP Samvel Farmanyan, an ex-member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia…
 Armenia parliament majority faction member's car damaged (PHOTOS)
I found my car in the morning in this condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos