Trial on Armenia former deputy chief of police’s case resumes

YEREVAN. – The case Armenia’s former Deputy Chief of Police Levon Yeranosyan has resumed today at the Yerevan City Court of First Instance.
Vice President of the National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, is also in the courtroom as one of the injured parties. Speaking to reporters, Simonyan said he has no material claim, but demands that sound grenades no longer be used.
The former deputy chief of police is accused of using sound grenades in Yerevan on April 16 and 22 in the days of the revolution in 2018, and acting beyond his powers.
According to the indictment, more than two dozen demonstrators suffered as a result of Yeranosyan's actions.