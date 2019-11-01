Armenian organization: Negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entering deadlock state

The process of negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is entering a deadlock state, and this is increasing the risk of war. This is stated in the statement by VERNATUN public-political club, which will be holding a conference devoted to current public and political issues on November 15.
The conference will be devoted to the following topics:
- The process of negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is entering a deadlock state, and this is increasing the risk of war (what should be done?),
- This level of schism of the public poses a threat to national security (how should this be overcome?)
- The judicial-legal system and the Constitutional Court are under coarse repression, an attempt is being made to extend personal power established on the legislative and executive powers to the judicial power, and this is against the principles of a legal-democratic state (what should be done to prohibit this?).
Representatives of political parties, civil society and circles of experts will be officially invited to the conference.