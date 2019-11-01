Armenian surgeon at Moscow clinic where Armenian patient was deformed, flees abroad

Gevorg Stepanyan, a Moscow plastic surgery clinic surgeon who is accused of deforming one of their patients, has hid abroad after being released from the detention hall. Lawyer Andrey Mishonov told TASS that he represents the interests of the injured party, an Armenian woman named Karolina Sargsyan.
He noted that the whereabouts of the accused had not yet been determined.
The results of the examination of the clinic show the guilt of the staff of the clinic, added the victim's lawyer.
According to the case file, in November 2018, victim Karolina Sargsyan underwent a nose operation at the clinic, but after which she fell into a coma because of a broken bone in her brain.
According to attorney Mishonov, none of the defendants compensated for the damage and confess guilt.
He also informed that the case would be sent to court.
Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on this fact.
The accused are the director of the clinic Gulnara Shah, anesthesiologist Lev Khitrin, and Armenian surgeon Gevorg Stepanyan.
Stepanyan was in detention before fleeing Russia.