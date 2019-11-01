Armenia ex-MP: Law, legality are blunt tool of persecution in hands of PM

Neither me, nor my sister, nor her lawyers will anymore react to this funny series. Samvel Farmanyan, a former MP an ex-member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, noted this in a Facebook post.

He added: “Lawyers have nothing professional to do in a situation where law and order are just a blunt tool for persecution in the hands of [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan] and his lackey Sasuns [i.e., Sasun Khachatryan, head of the Special Investigation Service].

When it comes to the inevitable moment of receiving compensation for breaking all written and unwritten laws and crossing the red lines, you first will be ashamed, then mumble heartfelt explanations and throw [the blame] at each other, then apologize and eventually have to realize that you lost because you were hating."

As reported earlier, Anahit Farmanyan, a suspect in the criminal case under investigation at the Special Investigation Service, was declared wanted. She is the sister of Samvel Farmanyan.