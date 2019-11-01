News
Friday
November 01
News
Karabakh FM meets with the US Congress members
Karabakh FM meets with the US Congress members
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of the working visit to the USA, the delegation of the Republic of Artsakh headed by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian had separate meetings with the leaders and members of the U.S. Congressional Committees dealing with the Armenian-American agenda.

Masis Mayilian highly appreciated the strong support of the U.S. lawmakers for the continued struggle of the people of Artsakh for the sake of freedom, peace and decent life in their homeland.

The participants of the meetings exchanged views on prospective initiatives aimed at promoting the interests of Artsakh in the U.S. Congress. The sides stressed the importance of continuing and expanding the humanitarian programs in Artsakh through the assistance of the United States, as well as the need to implement new development programs.

At the request of the Congress members, Masis Mayilian touched upon the process of international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, the latest developments over the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, and the steps taken by the authorities of the Republic for maintaining the ceasefire. In this context, the U.S. Congress members reiterated that they would continue their activities aimed at ensuring stability in the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict zone.

The Congress members expressed readiness to continue their efforts aimed at putting an end to the isolation of Artsakh and ensuring the sustainable development of the Republic.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
