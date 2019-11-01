Babayan’s solely visitation restrictions have been lifted

To all those who are genuinely or PR-based interested in the restrictions imposed on political prisoner Arsen Babayan with contact with his family (including children 1 and 6 years old), which were allegedly "heroically" and "humanistically" abolished yesterday. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ex-Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan Ruben Melikyan made a Facebook post about it.

"In reality, only the restrictions on VISITATION of interacting with the family have been removed, whereas the ban on TELEPHONIC CONVERSATION is still maintained to its fullest extent.

Agree: not everyone would want their little kids to go to visit jail for to see them, but would prefer to occasionally communicate on the phone, promising, for example, to return with good gifts as soon as possible from a business trip. P.S.: Arsen Babayan should be released.”