Friday
November 01
Armenia former deputy police chief trial adjourned
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The trial of the case involving Levon Yeranosyan, Former Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia, which resumed today at the Yerevan Court of First Instance, has adjourned.

The presiding judge announced that he was on the duty list, and therefore other hearings were also scheduled.

The next court hearing was scheduled for November 22.

In a conversation with reporters, Yeranosyan insisted that he does not accept the accusation. "I have not done wrong," he said.

As reported earlier, Vice President of the National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, was also in the courtroom as one of the injured parties.

The former deputy chief of police is accused of using sound grenades in Yerevan on April 16 and 22 in the days of the revolution in 2018, and acting beyond his powers.

According to the indictment, more than two dozen demonstrators suffered as a result of Yeranosyan's actions.
This text available in   Հայերեն
