YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister meant all areas, and our ministry is no exception. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan said this in a conversation with reporters in the National Assembly today, referring to the statement of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the government session yesterday that they will eradicate from the state system all those who are engaged in propaganda of ignorance.
“If I see and notice something like this, I will naturally take action. We all have a very important thing do in this direction, especially the media, because by saying education, by saying fight against ignorance, we mean public awareness, education,” she said.