Armenia official: It would not be logical if I was very pleased with next year's budget

YEREVAN. – It would not be logical if I were very pleased with next year's budget, as the social sector does not always have enough money. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said this in a conversation with journalists today in the National Assembly of Armenia.
"But I assure you that the money allocated, and this year around 48 billion drams more has been allocated to the social sphere, within that framework we will implement our programs and policies more effectively,” she said.
Referring to the promise of a population of 5 million in Armenia in 2050, the Minister said that the improvement of the demographic situation does not depend on one area only. "We attach importance to immigration because only the population living in Armenia cannot show such growth. I also attach importance to the implementation of healthcare programs aimed at combating infertility. These are a complex group that everyone should work towards," Zaruhi Batoyan emphasized.