Armenian labor and social affairs minister on benefits for citizens
Armenian labor and social affairs minister on benefits for citizens
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Our objective is not to cut the number of families receiving benefits. Our objective is to make the support to people in difficult situations addressable. This is what Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, adding that there are nearly 100,000 citizens receiving benefits in Armenia.

“This doesn’t mean that those 100,000 people receiving social or family benefits are the people wo need those benefits the most. It’s obvious that the government has limited resources, and we need to make those funds addressable. We saved nearly AMD 2,700,000,000 in the first half of this year. This can imply that corruption risks have been reduced and the funds are more addressable,” she said.
