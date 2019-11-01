Artsakh Defense Army commander receives Armenia Security Council Secretary

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), commander of the Defense Army, Lieutenant-General Karen Abrahamyan today received Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, who is on a working visit.
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, a wide range of issues related to the situation on the line of contact of the conflicting forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan were touched upon and the issues on increasing the security of the Armenia and Artsakh were discussed during the meeting attended by Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Arshavir Gharamyan.