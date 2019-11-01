Armenian deputy colonel becomes world armwrestling champion

Deputy Colonel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia Sargis Stepanyan was declared a champion at the World Armwrestling Cup for Disabled held in Constanta, Romania.

“Thank you for your kind words and positive energy. You give me strength. We’ll meet in our beloved homeland soon. I love you all,” Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Deputy Colonel Sargis Stepanyan is a recipient of the Medal for Courage of the Republic of Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and a two-time European champion and an already four-time world champion. In 2014, he was wounded while removing his fellow wounded servicemen from a mined area during an attack against the advocacy’s sabotage in one of the defensive regions of Artsakh, losing his two legs and right hand.