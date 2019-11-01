Yerevan Zoo mystery

YEREVAN. – The Yerevan Zoo staff is bewildered. They do not understand how there were two attacks in two days, both of which ended in animal extermination.
A dog pack attacked and ate 3 mouflons in Yerevan Zoo this night, after eating three kangaroos the previous night.
"After yesterday's incident we had increased security and it was surprising to us how they had attacked. Although there has been enhanced service, the dogs have been more inventive,” Harutyun Hovhannisyan, the zoo's chief veterinarian, told reporters.
The incident occurred on November 1, at about 6am, but the cameras in the park did not “catch” the dog pack.
The veterinarian does not rule out that the attack was from the same pack. According to him, although the wall of the enclosure is quite high and it should have been difficult for the dogs to penetrate, specialists have examined the animal's injuries and confirmed that the animals were victims of a dog attack.
According to the staff, the best way to protect the dogs from attacking is to build a barrier around the zoo.
This morning Yerevan Deputy Mayor Tigran Virabyan made a post on his Facebook page, noting that he had suggested to Yerevan Zoo Director Ruben Khachatryan to resign. Shortly after, the director resigned.
The press reports that 80 employees of the park have since resigned. Khachatryan's assistant Valya Margaryan dismissed this information in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, though she did not rule out the possibility of resignations.