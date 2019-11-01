News
Armenian labor pensions to increase by AMD 3500
Armenian labor pensions to increase by AMD 3500
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The basic part of the labor pension in Armenia will increase by AMD 2000 thousand and make up AMD 18 thousand in 2020. 

At the same time, the bonuses for the first 10 years of work experience will increase from AMD 800 to AMD 950, said Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.

For citizens with seniority, the minimum basic part is AMD 16 thousand now. Allowances for seniority are added to them - 950 AMD each. For the rest of the years, AMD 500 will be added, as before. Thus, all labor pensions as a whole will increase by AMD 3500.

Pensions for people who have not worked, but who are 65 years old, will increase by AMD 1000, up to AMD 26500.

Thus, pensions will increase by 10%, the minister noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
